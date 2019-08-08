Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Strategic Advisors Lifted Holding; As Discovery (DISCK) Shares Declined, Westchester Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.87 Million

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 246.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 9,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, up from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $58.82. About 7.36 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2′ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc. (DISCK) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 74,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 150,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 225,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 575,964 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CBS) by 207,600 shares to 296,200 shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 176,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,000 shares to 17,000 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) by 7,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,133 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Earnest Ptnrs Lc reported 597 shares stake. Barnett And holds 74,504 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa holds 0.39% or 11,409 shares. Van Eck Associates accumulated 150,114 shares. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 43,930 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. 625,000 are held by Farallon Capital Mngmt Lc. Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 51,275 shares. Moreover, Ghp Invest Advsr Inc has 0.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 36,534 shares. Research Glob Invsts, a California-based fund reported 2.20 million shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 10,307 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.53% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stratos Wealth Prtn has 67,052 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Provise Management Group Lc holds 0.72% or 95,727 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).