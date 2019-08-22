Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Sio Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $11.78 Million; As American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Spindletop Capital Has Cut Its Stake

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 222,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 367,071 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80M, up from 144,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.35M shares traded or 9.62% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84 million, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 2.36M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 07/05/2018 – Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Pricing of Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS, INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “CVS Health Chief Marketing Officer de Greve on future of the pharmacy – Business Insider” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 5,500 shares to 10,817 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 33,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,800 shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 76,700 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Scharf Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.62% or 1.74 million shares. 8,165 are owned by New Vernon Investment Ltd Liability Com. Whittier Trust Comm has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Butensky & Cohen Security holds 1.22% or 31,175 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Pcl has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Roundview Cap Ltd invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated has 901,722 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cooperman Leon G has 1.65% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 500,000 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lee Danner Bass accumulated 0.3% or 50,613 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 2.21 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 5.41M shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.