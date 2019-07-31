Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Sio Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $11.78 Million as Share Price Declined; Illumina (ILMN) Position Maintained by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 222,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 367,071 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80M, up from 144,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 3.82M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 95.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,965 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 3,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $300.06. About 1.01 million shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 75,484 shares to 79,153 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Achieve Life Sciences Inc by 175,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,479 shares, and cut its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 374 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt has 9,080 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.17% or 198,995 shares. 558,429 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Martin And Com Tn accumulated 18,774 shares. Markel invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17.57M shares. Northern Trust stated it has 18.12 million shares. First Interstate Bancorporation invested in 9,222 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 79,184 shares in its portfolio. Beach Inv Mgmt holds 0.51% or 5,235 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.02% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 21,402 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 12,742 shares. 50,301 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Retail Momentum Gathers For CBD Topicals While FDA Decides Its Direction – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: What Is Going On Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Rite Aid vs. CVS Health – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “If Everything is Going Wrong for CVS Health Stock, is That a Buy Signal? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested in 0.05% or 2,559 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv has 0.96% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 12,812 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 95 shares. 49,888 are held by Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Company. Tcw Grp has 403,564 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Fred Alger reported 0.76% stake. Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 999 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.2% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fil Limited accumulated 119,617 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 1,287 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 39,939 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 136,068 are held by Prudential Financial Inc. Gardner Lewis Asset Ltd Partnership reported 17,931 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).