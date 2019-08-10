Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Salem Investment Counselors Has Upped Its Holding by $8.12 Million as Share Price Declined; Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Raised Holding

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 3.82M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 204.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 104,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 154,875 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, up from 50,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.69M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5,859 shares to 29,191 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,384 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 0.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 121,496 shares. Heritage Management Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,869 shares. 19,479 are owned by Monetary Group. Cohen Lawrence B owns 52,957 shares. Amer International Gp Inc invested in 0.16% or 791,734 shares. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.29% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Paloma Co holds 1.06% or 811,883 shares. Bristol John W & New York reported 3,350 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lumina Fund Lc has invested 0.62% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Epoch Investment Partners Inc accumulated 164,953 shares. Burke Herbert Retail Bank Trust Communication has 0.36% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 31,087 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Lc invested in 15,065 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Eqis Capital Management owns 19,979 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Stock Is Not Nearly as Cheap as You Might Think – Yahoo News” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 270,585 are held by Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh. Signaturefd Limited Company owns 7,251 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Artisan Prns LP owns 670,874 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cap Growth Management LP invested in 310,000 shares or 1.14% of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh stated it has 141,459 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1,150 shares. 1,458 were accumulated by Shelton Mgmt. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership invested in 74,609 shares. Wisconsin-based Capital Innovations Limited Company has invested 2.71% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 167,525 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Corp reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lazard Asset owns 196,563 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 23,153 shares. Haverford Com owns 4,998 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Galveston Bay refinery FCCU may be shut eight weeks – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.