Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Salem Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Jefferies Group Holding In Eog Res (Call) (EOG) Was Has Boosted

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 13,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (Call) (EOG) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 20,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.79 million shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.25 billion for 8.79 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews owns 4,320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Fiera Capital holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.10M shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp reported 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mirador Cap Partners LP stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). North Amer Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12,084 shares. 13,352 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Ltd Co. Webster Retail Bank N A holds 101,316 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company invested in 9,971 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Blume has invested 2.6% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boys Arnold & Company reported 69,958 shares. Ally Fincl Inc owns 105,000 shares. Da Davidson And invested 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 242,980 were accumulated by Avalon Ltd Liability.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 22,135 shares to 29,710 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF) by 96,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 22,900 are held by Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt Com. Taurus Asset Management Limited Liability reported 181,412 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Company reported 3,555 shares. New York-based Riverpark Advisors Lc has invested 0.65% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Strs Ohio has 0.21% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Iberiabank Corp has 0.19% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fort Washington Advsrs Oh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 25,000 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Com has 17,501 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Sit Inv Assoc has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Stock Yards Financial Bank & owns 80,088 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 23,231 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Riverpark Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.28% or 58,771 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 14,096 shares.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 448,790 shares to 39,210 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 1.47M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 833,783 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).