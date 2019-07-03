Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Salem Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $349,800; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Founders Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Declined

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) by 59.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,979 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 9,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $186.64. About 1.56M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 13,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 4.81M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $20.54 million activity. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. $11.49 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Tuesday, January 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Company by 41,766 shares to 126,225 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At & T Corp. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 8.11 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 46,584 shares to 14,991 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

