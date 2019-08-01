Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Provise Management Group Increased Its Holding by $605,366; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Shares Declined, Shareholder Personal Capital Advisors Trimmed by $5.84 Million Its Holding

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold 65,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 445,606 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.10M, down from 511,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $87.09. About 713,817 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 11,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 95,727 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 84,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $56.8. About 4.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million was sold by MERLO LARRY J. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,447 shares to 2,354 shares, valued at $292,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 77,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,859 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc invested in 0.18% or 4,732 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has invested 0.76% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blair William And Co Il reported 269,556 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 1.86% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 346,768 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,432 shares. Oak Associates Limited Oh invested in 34,826 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 0.13% or 43,964 shares. Atlantic Union Comml Bank invested in 4,293 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 8,460 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.47% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). At Natl Bank holds 44,590 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 451,620 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Northeast Invest Management holds 276,070 shares.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $713.49 million for 22.22 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 6,302 shares to 15,012 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 45,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

