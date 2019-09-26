Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $1.50 Million; Cutter & Company Brokerage Lifted Position in Mosaic Company (MOS) by $506,800 as Share Price Declined

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 20,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 96,249 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 75,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 3.90M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 66.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 27,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 69,705 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 41,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 5.06M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $473,466 activity. $49,902 worth of stock was bought by MONAHAN WILLIAM T on Tuesday, September 10. Freeland Clint had bought 4,250 shares worth $100,300. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550 on Friday, May 10. 12,998 shares were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K, worth $249,692.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24 million and $316.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fmc Corp New (NYSE:FMC) by 11,434 shares to 48,212 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Etf (DIA) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,314 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Enhanced Etf (FTSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 78,100 were reported by John G Ullman Associates Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 461,036 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 140,779 shares. Systematic Lp has 0.03% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 28,469 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). The Missouri-based Parkside Retail Bank And Trust has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cibc World Mkts stated it has 10,422 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marco Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0.52% or 116,909 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Company has 19,300 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Llc invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Gulf Bancorp (Uk) has 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Tompkins Fincl accumulated 100 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 70,680 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 757,509 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Lc owns 1.39 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Scharf Investments Limited Liability Company owns 3.81% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.78 million shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 8,063 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund holds 0.3% or 27,092 shares in its portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn reported 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 130,161 shares. Hilltop, a Texas-based fund reported 34,047 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department owns 48,817 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. American Inc invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bragg Fincl Advsrs stated it has 10,649 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 134,788 shares stake. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 257,003 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 8,542 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 8,678 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Company stated it has 2,910 shares.

