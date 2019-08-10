Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Lowered Holding by $1.19 Million as Valuation Declined; Rwwm Raised Its Daily Journal (DJCO) Position by $2.21 Million as Stock Rose

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 77.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 99,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 28,064 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357,000, down from 127,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01M, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $220.5. About 625 shares traded. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,984 shares to 391,614 shares, valued at $38.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 12,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,537 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold DJCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 555,332 shares or 2.74% more from 540,544 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Group holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 5,586 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Geode Cap Ltd stated it has 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Covington Management owns 6,000 shares. First Manhattan Co accumulated 1 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Com holds 2,294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 291 shares. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.02% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 1,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 244 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc stated it has 88 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Ltd Com owns 1,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Neuberger Berman Gp Lc has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016.

