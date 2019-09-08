Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Nli International Increased Stake by $992,160; M&R Capital Management Holds Position in Discovery Com Ser A (DISCA)

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 18,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 134,920 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, up from 116,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc Com Ser A (DISCA) by 13931.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 95,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 96,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc Com Ser A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 2.17 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video)

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 157,750 shares to 39,330 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 13,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,030 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Invest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% stake. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 76,728 shares. 60,860 are held by Paradigm Advisors Llc. Chesley Taft & Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co has 0.86% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13,500 shares. Monetta Ser Inc holds 10,000 shares. 7,891 are owned by Palladium Prns. Mercer Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 1,500 shares. Indiana Investment Mngmt holds 14,996 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mngmt has 0.81% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 69,286 shares. 10 has 0.4% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg stated it has 1.38 million shares. Colony reported 22,434 shares stake.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 60,282 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $194,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,559 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG).