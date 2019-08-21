Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Upped Stake; Boston Common Asset Management Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Holding by $1.32 Million; Share Value Rose

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,766 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 31,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.06. About 2.59 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 5,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 31,212 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 25,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $241.56. About 705,200 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 12,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB) by 19,158 shares to 60,923 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV) by 31,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,370 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd American De (NASDAQ:CTRP).