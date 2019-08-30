Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Monetary Management Group Trimmed Its Holding by $903,226; As F M C (FMC) Share Price Rose, S&T Bank Lowered Its Position by $559,968

S&T Bank decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 7,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 81,795 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, down from 89,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 359,278 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Lithium Performing Very Well in 1Q, Driven by Strong Market Conditions; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B; 09/03/2018 – Pierre Brondeau Will Continue to Lead FMC Corp. as President, CEO and Chairman; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 46.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 17,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 19,479 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 36,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 4.75 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares to 639,643 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 122,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). United Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 43,795 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 115,416 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,098 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 0.02% or 193,239 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 8,044 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & Trust reported 240 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks owns 0.53% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 382,119 shares. Davenport & Limited Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 5,616 shares. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 100 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 199,396 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 138,414 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 381 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 5,100 shares to 16,620 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 11,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Finance accumulated 2,231 shares. Capwealth Ltd Co has invested 1.41% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,635 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 14,489 shares. Kj Harrison & owns 38,958 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Notis reported 1.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Thompson Mgmt holds 1.06% or 102,557 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 292,494 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,532 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Boyar Asset Management Incorporated owns 11,035 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 2.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Legal General Public Lc has invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 83,587 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0.01% or 54,282 shares.

