Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Monetary Management Group Lowered Holding; As Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Has Cut Position by $652,032

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 46.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 17,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,479 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 36,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 1.44M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 27,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 210,117 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, down from 237,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 657 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 26.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 173.58% or $0.92 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $3.80 million for 16.33 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 230,801 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 150,392 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 14,285 shares. Walthausen Limited Liability Company reported 69,820 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 7,900 shares. Quantum Cap stated it has 89,776 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) or 19,801 shares. Brandywine Management Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,536 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.01% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Fairfax Holding Ltd Can has 0.13% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 2,025 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Blackrock Inc holds 683,730 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Holderness Invs Co reported 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wasatch Advsrs Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 31,527 are held by Riverhead Mgmt. 64,023 are held by Bokf Na. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 131,511 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.48% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 6,135 shares. Trust Invest Advisors has invested 0.32% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kamunting Street Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 5,500 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.09% or 244,870 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 252,338 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Monetta Svcs Inc accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.39% of the stock.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 13,950 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan/Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

