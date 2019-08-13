Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Mayo Investment Advisers Has Upped Holding by $934,920; Heartland Advisors Stake in Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 17,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 98,625 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 80,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.69. About 209,498 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 643,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 24,065 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65B and $85.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares.