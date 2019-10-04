Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Matrix Asset Advisors Raised Position by $2.24 Million; American Financial Group Has Cut Invesco LTD (IVZ) Stake by $1.00 Million; Shares Declined

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 41,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 250,167 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.63 million, up from 208,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $62.03. About 2.88M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.12 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 2.38M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Invesco names Tom Sartain senior portfolio manager; 06/03/2018 – Invesco’s Kristina Hooper Says Tariffs Beget More Tariffs (Video); 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Mid-Small UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 11/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Gold ETC Closes Above 200-Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Long-Term Net Inflows $300M; 22/03/2018 – Invesco, WisdomTree Acquisitions Might Not Help as Much as Thought — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 3.4% TO $0.30

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.46 million for 6.77 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,110 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0.02% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 17,955 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,890 shares. 5.43 million are held by Ameriprise. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 123,931 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Peoples Financial Services holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading holds 10,837 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The owns 31,746 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 20,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset LP stated it has 19 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 1,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 44,747 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 0.06% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares to 366,945 shares, valued at $37.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

More notable recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “2 Buy-Rated Asset Boutiques Armed To Dominate – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Invesco: An Interesting High-Yield, Deep Value Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Blue-Chip Large-Cap Stocks That All Yield a Massive 7% or More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Quarterly Common and Series A Preferred Stock Dividends – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Value Investors Rejoice: Value Beating Growth in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. Johnson Ben F. III bought $213,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Thursday, May 2. WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lesa Sroufe reported 0.6% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Caprock Grp Inc holds 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 22,682 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 144,203 shares. Renaissance Limited Company holds 0.01% or 202,653 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Palouse Cap Mgmt Inc has 2.62% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,022 shares. Yhb Advisors reported 0.9% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bokf Na stated it has 69,984 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Richard C Young & Ltd reported 1.5% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hennessy Advsr Inc owns 75,700 shares. Prudential Public Lc reported 0.62% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Washington Trust Comml Bank has 9,665 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Inc has invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westport Asset stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 5,710 shares.