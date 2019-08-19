Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Position as Market Value Declined; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Evercore Wealth Management Has Lifted Position by $1.12 Million

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 21,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.72M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.55. About 7.72 million shares traded or 25.21% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 51,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 415,396 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.40 million, down from 466,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 9.12 million shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.41% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Horizon Limited Company has 50,521 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has 16,220 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rudman Errol M invested in 72,704 shares or 2.65% of the stock. The Indiana-based Goelzer Invest Management has invested 0.46% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pittenger Anderson invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cubic Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 1.39% or 87,045 shares. Exchange Cap owns 27,954 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 22,970 shares. Woodstock has 112,151 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Puzo Michael J invested in 1.36% or 64,733 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fincl Bank Of Hawaii owns 13,809 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Curbstone Mngmt invested in 0.36% or 24,840 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc has 0.23% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. 3,410 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 5,181 shares to 15,554 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 96,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 670,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Capital Management stated it has 515,674 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt stated it has 800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited invested in 10.35 million shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Co stated it has 0.27% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hsbc Plc reported 0.12% stake. Arrow reported 0.51% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Tru Communications owns 42,924 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 4.42M shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 5,652 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 5.73 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il holds 109,192 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Lc reported 0.09% stake. Lakeview Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Victory Cap Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 98,902 are held by Sather Fin Group Inc.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,913 shares to 219,393 shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,621 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).