Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Lumina Fund Management Increased Its Stake; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Ycg Lowered Its Stake by $302,673 as Share Price Rose

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 558,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08M, down from 562,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.52. About 3.23 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 406% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 25,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 6.40M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Punch & Associate Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.27% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Shufro Rose & Commerce Limited Liability owns 13,103 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca, a California-based fund reported 263 shares. Cap Advisors Ok holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,662 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.14% or 4,782 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt owns 86,436 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hugh Johnson Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 7,925 shares in its portfolio. Foster And Motley invested 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 169,688 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America holds 0.03% or 3,756 shares in its portfolio. 10 stated it has 35,778 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Agf Investments accumulated 623,867 shares. Korea Investment invested 0.27% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Country Club Trust Na stated it has 98,992 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19 million for 24.83 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

