Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Lifted Position; Perigon Wealth Management Increases Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 10,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,717 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 33,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 3.16 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 36,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, up from 33,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $148.56. About 1.78 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,933 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca). M&R Management Inc owns 1.59% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 129,194 shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Limited Com has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Montecito Bank And Trust reported 12,751 shares stake. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Co has 19,991 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Doliver Advsr Lp invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sio Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.49% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.91M shares. Orleans Capital Corporation La reported 5,075 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Stockton invested 0.45% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Principal Gp Inc holds 0.09% or 1.85 million shares. Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Corporation reported 400,954 shares. Intact Investment Management Inc has invested 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Parsec Management Inc has 1.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 196,254 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associate Ltd.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,717 shares to 360,729 shares, valued at $61.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,384 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stearns Fincl Gru stated it has 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Adirondack Tru Communication has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Optimum Invest Advsr has 3,540 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 1.30 million were accumulated by Third Point Llc. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 28,650 shares or 2.91% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited, a New York-based fund reported 277,823 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Company Limited holds 0.22% or 440 shares. Hsbc Public Limited has invested 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.47% or 92,609 shares. Park Avenue Lc owns 3,667 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Falcon Edge LP holds 0.77% or 59,800 shares. 63,664 were reported by Dupont Cap Corporation. Ems Limited Partnership stated it has 6.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Df Dent & Com has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,500 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.08% or 17,200 shares.