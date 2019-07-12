Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Increased Its Holding by $463,167; Cs Mckee LP Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.86 Million; Stock Price Rose

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 8,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,432 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 24,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 753,987 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50 million, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $139.07. About 1.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,942 shares to 15,543 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M on Friday, February 1. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Smithfield has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 3.55 million are held by Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The. North Carolina-based Bragg Fincl Advisors Inc has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). B Riley Wealth holds 0.06% or 6,135 shares in its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management owns 3,956 shares. Holderness Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ci Invs Inc reported 2.37 million shares stake. Advisor Ltd holds 0.17% or 24,464 shares in its portfolio. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Co invested in 15,166 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Selway Asset Mngmt has 2.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 55,833 shares. 17.15M are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc. Loews holds 4,320 shares. Legacy Private Tru Company reported 41,035 shares. 91,339 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gibraltar Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 3.98% or 33,564 shares. Tiedemann Lc has 120,136 shares. Nexus Mngmt reported 270,283 shares or 4.71% of all its holdings. Crossvault Capital Mgmt has invested 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 239,875 shares. Proffitt Goodson reported 15,998 shares. Wealthquest Corp accumulated 13,613 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.42% or 10,056 shares. Maple Management reported 193,934 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt Co holds 2.12% or 289,677 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 43,046 shares. Iowa Bancorporation accumulated 66,633 shares. Scharf Investments Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 1.51M shares. Liberty Capital Management has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paradigm Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 6,621 shares.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,700 shares to 179,400 shares, valued at $19.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE).

