Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Keystone Financial Planning Upped Its Holding; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 34,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 102,673 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 68,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $95.5. About 227,347 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa reported 53,931 shares. Magnetar Fincl Llc owns 3,668 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset reported 36,679 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 5,023 shares in its portfolio. Summit Securities Grp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.1% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fuller And Thaler Asset reported 626,568 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.01% stake. Mariner Limited Com invested in 0% or 2,597 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi reported 1.69M shares. Bokf Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Alyeska Investment Gru Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 78 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12,800 shares to 42,800 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets accumulated 377,193 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 763,577 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Flippin Bruce Porter reported 159,384 shares stake. Kames Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 213,864 shares. Kistler stated it has 33,432 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Eidelman Virant reported 33,277 shares. Fort Washington Oh holds 0.06% or 96,159 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Com has 0.4% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,726 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Clear Harbor Asset Lc owns 8,824 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Ab reported 353,868 shares stake. Ally Financial Inc accumulated 1.08% or 105,000 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 16,148 shares. The New York-based Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).