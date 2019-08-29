Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Hrt Financial Has Upped Its Holding by $1.13 Million; Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Cut Position by $27.41 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 113,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 328,455 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.51M, down from 441,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $294.49. About 4.92M shares traded or 165.12% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 121.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 21,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 38,813 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 17,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 7.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Grp LP holds 0.8% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 101,377 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt has 0.73% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 55,283 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 9,647 shares. 34,551 were accumulated by Appleton Prns Inc Ma. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 484,025 shares. 4,560 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 1.42 million shares or 0.97% of the stock. The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Raymond James And Assocs has 0.17% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Bank Of Omaha owns 51,722 shares. Moreover, Nordea Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 23,696 shares. 129,432 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Carlson Management holds 1,100 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York reported 0.1% stake.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11,940 shares to 80,341 shares, valued at $45.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 43,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.10 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl, a North Carolina-based fund reported 158,574 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 7,546 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited reported 87,045 shares stake. Agf Investments holds 620,600 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 23,300 shares. Violich Mngmt Incorporated holds 3.06% or 223,975 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 21,655 shares. Bowling Mgmt Llc invested in 0.37% or 43,789 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Asset Management Incorporated has 139,950 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Peapack Gladstone Fincl stated it has 167,659 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 763,577 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability holds 13,964 shares. 128,091 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 4,920 shares to 2,281 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 10,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,838 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

