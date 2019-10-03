Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $383,886 as Share Price Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Page Arthur B Has Decreased by $330,528 Its Position

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 1,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,904 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, down from 22,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $266.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $262.89. About 276,547 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 7,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 19,859 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 12,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 246,164 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP owns 1.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 339,628 shares. Moreover, Carderock Cap has 2.94% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 29,458 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.1% or 4,572 shares. Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 29,255 shares. Burney holds 79,865 shares. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 7,380 shares. Bank Of The West, a California-based fund reported 17,989 shares. Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Riverpark Advsrs Limited Com holds 1.78% or 15,652 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 49,818 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.94% or 7.90 million shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Wealth Prns Lc reported 0.24% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,041 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 32.54 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Park Circle invested in 700 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blackrock has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 800,967 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Adage Prtnrs Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Regal Llc owns 9,582 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Citizens And Northern invested in 0.6% or 19,965 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 6,169 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brookmont Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.17% or 5,056 shares. Canandaigua Bank And Company, New York-based fund reported 75,004 shares. Affinity Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.73% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 110,559 shares. 4,470 are held by Altfest L J And Co Inc. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 6,800 shares.

