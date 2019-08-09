Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Forte Capital Has Cut Position by $654,444; Landscape Capital Management Holding in Viacom New (VIAB) Has Increased by $1.07 Million

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 149.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 38,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 63,575 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 25,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 3.79 million shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – MORE: CBS sues its controlling shareholder National Amusements, alleging breach of fiduciary duty, as it explores a deal with Viacom which is also controlled by the Redstone family’s firm; 16/05/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS “BOARD VOTE, WHILE COUCHED AS AN EFFORT TO PREVENT SUCH A TRANSACTION, WAS PURE PRETEXT.”; 03/04/2018 – CBS SUBMITTED BID FOR VIACOM THAT IS BELOW ITS MARKET VALUE; CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE WANTS MOONVES, IANNIELLO TO LEAD COMBINED CO – CNBC, CITING; 14/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger, source says [18:57 BST09 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/04/2018 – a walk down @Viacom – @CBSNews memory lane (@FoxBusiness from august 2016 on shari redstone pushing the merger and moonves resisting); 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT TO BE MEANINGFULLY PROFITABLE IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counteroffer; 01/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs discuss potential merger

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,007 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 55,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $59.35. About 4.23 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 140,175 shares to 105,638 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE) by 36,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,849 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. On Friday, March 1 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,000 shares. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

