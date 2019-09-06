Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Has Increased Its Position by $469,050 as Stock Price Declined; Highland Capital Management Has Upped Position in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA)

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 8,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 68,713 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 59,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.36. About 1.18 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 8,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 309,611 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 300,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.54. About 1.75M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING SUPERIOR ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY FOX; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 21/05/2018 – SKY NOTES U.K. GOVT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OFFER FROM COMCAST

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $633,621 activity. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,121 shares to 36,527 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,234 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Livingston Grp Asset Co (Operating As Southport Management) has 1.92% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Diamond Hill Capital has 0.2% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc invested in 1,500 shares. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blue Edge Llc has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Veritas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 5.9% or 12.18 million shares. Cetera Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 30,576 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Il invested in 12,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 8.47M shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.15% or 3.33M shares. Moreover, Checchi Advisers Ltd has 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,187 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Burke Herbert State Bank invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Perkins Coie reported 71,759 shares stake. 280,103 are owned by Princeton Port Strategies Group Limited Liability. Lafayette Invs invested in 5,364 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Park Natl Corporation Oh accumulated 0.12% or 54,477 shares. Mcdonald Cap Investors Inc Ca stated it has 7.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stillwater Invest Management Limited Liability invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Insight 2811 Inc owns 0.58% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 19,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.6% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 75,769 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.74% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 3.44 million shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 109,596 shares. Tradition Cap Ltd Liability Com has 11,410 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 2.67% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 317,565 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.67% or 3.47 million shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,921 shares to 23,371 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 159,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,054 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).