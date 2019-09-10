Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Upped Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Upped Its Stake by $307,125

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 160,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.92M, up from 157,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 10.18 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 996,388 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.95M, up from 833,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $63.11. About 3.25 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 4,950 shares to 73,958 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,646 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 102,400 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $70.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).