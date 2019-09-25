Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Edmp Has Increased Holding; Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $543,291 as Stock Value Declined

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 287 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54 million, up from 3,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 29/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Attacks Amazon Again: DealBook Briefing; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud business is now releasing numbers that show something important about its customer base: loyalty; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 318.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 47,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 62,954 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, up from 15,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 6.30M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 658 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp has invested 3.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 157,975 shares. Cap Of America invested in 4,779 shares. Tiger Eye Limited Liability holds 14,632 shares or 5.77% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Management Communication holds 2.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 49,318 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Management reported 0.75% stake. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Capital Mgmt (Wy) reported 931 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability has 0.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,394 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt holds 0.44% or 362 shares. Horizon Serv Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 191 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 648,507 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap Mgmt reported 6,736 shares. Uss Invest Management holds 2.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 140,061 shares.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11 million and $346.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,278 shares to 27,739 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,891 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Gives Amazon the Cold Shoulder – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stamps.com Stock vs. Amazon Stock: Which Name Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Donate to U.S. Presidential candidates through Alexa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (CVS), NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) & SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CAH, GVA, CVS and MDP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar has 25,331 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs owns 6.96M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. First Wilshire reported 6,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department holds 0.6% or 48,817 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.15% or 41,886 shares. Bragg Financial owns 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,649 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Co invested 1.93% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wade G W & stated it has 142,829 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 102.37 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Clear Street Mkts Ltd Liability accumulated 6,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pinnacle Fin Partners has invested 0.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.15% or 1.10M shares. 9,816 are owned by First Foundation Advsr.