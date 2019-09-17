Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Davidson Investment Advisors Raised Its Position; Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Holder Inca Investments Decreased Its Position

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 74.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 98,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 231,186 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.60 million, up from 132,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 803,755 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 590,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 6.13 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.54 million, down from 6.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 117,547 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $959.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,000 shares to 281,449 shares, valued at $31.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matl (NYSE:MLM) by 22,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,344 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Holding (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.90 million for 7.66 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

