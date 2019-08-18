Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Chesley Taft & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.24 Million; As Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Share Value Declined, Serengeti Asset Management LP Raised Holding by $400,000

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $681.53M market cap company. The stock increased 5.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 3.77M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 2018 AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASE BY 18%-22% VS 2017; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS’ CFR TO Caa1; PDR TO CAA1-P; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC. TO RATING ‘SD’ FROM ‘CC’; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – EXPECTING 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION TO INCREASE BY 18% TO 22% OVER 2017; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – MICHAEL REGER HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 09/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – SEES TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET $185 MLN – $200 MLN FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, EXEC OFFICER TEAM; MICHAEL REGER NAMED; 26/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – DEAL FOR $40 MLN IN CASH

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 95.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 98,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 5,169 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 104,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.55 million shares traded or 12.79% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 38,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 117,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

More notable recent Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Cheap Stocks With Strong Technical Signals – Investorplace.com” on May 08, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Hot Stocks Under $4 – Investorplace.com” published on March 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Knockout Stocks to Play the World Cup Fever – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2018. More interesting news about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin – Business Wire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Completion of Senior Notes Exchange Transaction – Business Wire” with publication date: May 15, 2018.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.09% or 28,172 shares. Wms Prtnrs Lc holds 0.11% or 8,103 shares. Moreover, Bragg Financial has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,374 shares. Perkins Coie Company reported 30,088 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 21,621 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 15,759 were accumulated by Ledyard Savings Bank. National Pension stated it has 1.31M shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,046 shares. 11,183 are owned by Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership. Mathes owns 14,250 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 97,019 were reported by Huntington State Bank. Veritas Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 819,819 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 387,831 shares. Massachusetts-based Eastern Fincl Bank has invested 0.77% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Spinnaker has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 16,944 shares.