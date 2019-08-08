Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Caprock Group Increased Position; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lifted Cott Que (COT) Position by $1.58 Million

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 42.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 6,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 21,382 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 14,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.50B market cap company. The stock increased 7.45% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 22.55M shares traded or 162.98% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 112,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 392,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 1.73 million shares traded or 58.77% up from the average. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell And holds 53,591 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Kistler has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 7,585 are owned by Asset Strategies. Laurion Management Lp reported 141,174 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.06% or 23,247 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 339,846 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Boyar Asset Inc invested in 0.45% or 11,035 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.09% or 269,556 shares. The Illinois-based Savant Cap Lc has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Argi Invest Ser has 20,156 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 0.01% or 28,064 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 50,415 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt Commerce invested in 164,636 shares. Amp Capital Investors owns 537,124 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri reported 0.19% stake.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 49,269 shares to 115,237 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,377 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. On Friday, March 1 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,410 shares. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. On Tuesday, February 26 STANBROOK STEVEN P bought $199,395 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) or 13,500 shares. $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) was bought by Hinson Charles R..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold COT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Partners Equity Mgmt Limited accumulated 392,500 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 242,244 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 9,283 shares. 35,850 are owned by Citigroup. 4.79M are owned by P2 Cap Ptnrs Ltd. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 250,657 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Palisade Capital Ltd Liability Corp Nj owns 1.18M shares. Cibc reported 485,119 shares. 5,423 were reported by Us Bancorp De. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.79 million shares. 505,938 were reported by Jcic Asset Mngmt. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Llp has invested 0.03% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

