Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Camarda Financial Advisors Raised Position; Penobscot Investment Management Company Upped Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stake by $460,206

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 4,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 48,074 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 43,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,580 shares to 50,215 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 7,635 shares to 83 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.