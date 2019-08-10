Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Camarda Financial Advisors Boosted Position; Unitedhealth (UNH) Holder Bp Wealth Management Has Lifted Position by $1.13 Million

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth (UNH) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 4,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 52,952 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 48,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office reported 0.13% stake. Andra Ap reported 76,700 shares. Cannell Peter B owns 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,875 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Management Lc has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). M&R Management accumulated 130,126 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14,696 shares. Curbstone Corp invested 0.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,435 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 16,923 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd invested in 144,629 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Seatown Holdg Pte Ltd invested 1.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). D E Shaw & Com reported 0.1% stake. Argyle Cap Mngmt accumulated 43,373 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $52.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 69,724 shares to 460 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 133,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,390 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 8,113 shares to 246,524 shares, valued at $41.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust Reit (NYSE:DLR) by 4,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,548 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT).