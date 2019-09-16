Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Btc Capital Management Upped Its Holding; United Rentals (URI) Holder Montgomery Investment Management Has Upped Position

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 23,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 135,991 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, up from 112,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $63.43. About 3.30M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 40,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, up from 36,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $127.89. About 827,092 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Stable Dividend Stocks to Buy as Fixed Income Vanishes – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CARB, TWOU, CVS and MDP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $617.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,723 shares to 66,380 shares, valued at $13.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 9,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,410 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

