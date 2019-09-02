Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Brown Advisory Securities Increased Stake; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Value Rose, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Lifted Holding

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 28.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 28,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 126,623 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 98,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.62. About 3.16 million shares traded or 34.71% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,799 shares to 28,511 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 13,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,913 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Business Wire” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose Communications Lc has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.53% or 506,191 shares. Fayerweather Charles owns 1,275 shares. Clark Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has 6,904 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap holds 0.28% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 7,081 shares. Sadoff Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,673 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 124 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cahill Advsr Inc has 0.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Haverford Trust stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 4,500 are owned by Alethea Capital Ltd Co. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.35% or 5.11 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech has 0.47% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wendell David Incorporated holds 26,221 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability Corp invested 0.88% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock or 1,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,587 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Addison holds 1.19% or 29,146 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt owns 12.43M shares. Credit Capital Limited Com has invested 0.43% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Shine Advisory Service Inc invested in 0.01% or 350 shares. Hutchinson Capital Ca holds 4.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 248,797 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Burney stated it has 0.49% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) reported 17,459 shares stake. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 23,784 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Management Ltd Com has invested 1.93% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Chieftain Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 6.9% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 7,891 shares. Moreover, Aviance Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.23% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 14,696 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lanny’s August Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raymond James Reiterates Strong Buy Rating on CVS Health (CVS) – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Earnings Are Coming. Hereâ€™s What To Expect. – Barron’s” with publication date: August 07, 2019.