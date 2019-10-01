Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Bridgewater Associates LP Cut Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Position in Mks Instruments (MKSI) Trimmed as Stock Declined

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 67,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 189,030 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.72 million, down from 256,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mks Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.1. About 349,964 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 189,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 446,981 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.36M, down from 636,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $62.35. About 5.32 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 19,562 shares to 26,921 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 11,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Walgreens Boots Alliance vs. CVS Health – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation â€“ CVS – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Fred’s Couldn’t Make It as a Discount Retailer – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Lyft, GM Rise Premarket; Slack, Mallinckrodt Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.81 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc owns 2,144 shares. Hartford Investment stated it has 165,480 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Exane Derivatives reported 13,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.32% or 23,719 shares in its portfolio. Insight 2811 Inc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Deprince Race And Zollo has 0.48% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 315,962 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt has invested 1.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Middleton & Ma stated it has 38,020 shares. Invesco holds 0.15% or 11.21M shares in its portfolio. Avalon Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 2.57% or 100,000 shares. Bourgeon Mgmt Lc holds 3.64% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 115,154 shares. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 20,333 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 361,145 shares. Farmers Trust Company holds 1.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 73,485 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited reported 0.03% stake. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,251 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 3,081 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc holds 0.06% or 15,866 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd stated it has 96,679 shares. Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.75% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Kdi Prns Limited Liability Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Hm Payson invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Brinker has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0% or 608 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 70,259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Inc reported 5.00M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 56,000 shares to 507,310 shares, valued at $41.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 119,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 755,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).