Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Boston Research & Management Boosted Position; Maryland Capital Management Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $500,180

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 281 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,428 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.82M, up from 18,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.08 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM, REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF OFFER TO EXCHANGE SOME OUTS; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 30/03/2018 – PoliticoPlaybook: Playbook scoop: Amazon slashes outside consultants; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Drops Below Key Level As Loss Accelerates — MarketWatch

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 10,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,142 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 52,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.06B market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 28.81M shares traded or 195.87% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin holds 536,407 shares. Kiltearn Partners Llp owns 2.71% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.77M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 78,972 shares. Alethea Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 10,646 shares. Oppenheimer & accumulated 178,625 shares. 3,350 are held by Bristol John W & Inc. Hgk Asset Management Inc holds 1.87% or 114,772 shares. Jbf invested in 0.26% or 26,650 shares. Foster Motley reported 0.4% stake. Invesco holds 10.57 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 355,143 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 0.39% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,511 shares. Acg Wealth owns 10,116 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 13,495 shares. Caprock Grp Inc owns 21,382 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $240.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080. 3,410 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

