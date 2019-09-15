Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Beach Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.80 Million as Market Value Declined; Texas Instruments (TXN) Holder Leavell Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $490,200 as Valuation Rose

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 56.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 70,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 53,487 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, down from 123,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 33,760 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 38,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 3.11 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video)

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 9.05 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 45,310 shares to 352,945 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 93,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.