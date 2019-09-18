Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder American Financial Group Has Lifted Its Holding by $2.70 Million as Share Value Declined; Waste Management Del (WM) Holder Argyle Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $744,625 as Valuation Rose

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 4.55M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc Del (WM) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 6,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99M, down from 41,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $113.86. About 2.12 million shares traded or 22.97% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 24.75 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Argyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $252.92 million and $263.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16,177 shares to 30,993 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Budros Ruhlin And Roe accumulated 1,883 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Atwood Palmer accumulated 1,703 shares. Washington Trust Communications owns 2,173 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Capital Fund invested in 49,114 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 57,850 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 994,458 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 51,016 shares. United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 2,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hm Payson & accumulated 1,220 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Co owns 0.57% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 10,433 shares. Rockland Trust has 3,534 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Lc invested 0.63% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moneta Group Advisors Ltd owns 4,204 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings has 367,225 shares. Mitchell Cap Management holds 8,653 shares. Iowa Bank reported 0.66% stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 817,895 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 26,972 are owned by Montag A And Associates Incorporated. Conning owns 22,017 shares. Mngmt Of Virginia Llc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fjarde Ap reported 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.08% or 644,242 shares in its portfolio. 22,176 were reported by Blb&B Advsrs. Parthenon Ltd owns 164,791 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Tru has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,874 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech holds 257,003 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 90,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdvwireless Inc by 30,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Does CVS Health Have Aspirations To Be a Tech Company? – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.