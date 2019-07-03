Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Advisor Partners Trimmed Stake by $1.02 Million as Share Value Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Theleme Partners Llp Has Upped Stake by $4.48 Million

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 953,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.83 million, up from 918,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 1.57 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 43.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 19,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,464 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 43,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 1.93% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Point72 Asset Lp holds 594,098 shares. Bp Public Limited Company accumulated 0.42% or 85,000 shares. Iberiabank owns 37,171 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset holds 5,303 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 962,591 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. 11,882 are owned by Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Trust. Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Susquehanna Group Llp accumulated 6,797 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & stated it has 70,440 shares. 103,787 are owned by Northcoast Asset Management Limited Co. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 20,495 shares. Strs Ohio holds 403,067 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Telos Capital Management reported 0.94% stake. Hightower Tru Services Lta owns 0.31% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 18,937 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. The insider Dumais Michael R sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25 million on Thursday, February 14.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $288.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.19B for 8.17 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 6,083 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Provise Management Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 43,052 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 28,957 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 4,904 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hilltop holds 9,505 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.54 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 863,767 shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested in 0.06% or 9,955 shares. Fca Tx reported 22,003 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Private Tru Co Na has invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated holds 0.02% or 6,750 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Williams Jones & Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,213 shares to 145,961 shares, valued at $27.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.