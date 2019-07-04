Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined While Salem Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $349,800; Ares Cap (ARCC) Shareholder Muzinich & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $2.54 Million as Stock Price Rose

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 48.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380,000, down from 13,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 149,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.59 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.48 million, down from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 683,453 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $101,711 activity. $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.56M for 10.27 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 34,850 shares to 115,825 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF) by 96,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.17 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.