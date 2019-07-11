Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined While Chieftain Capital Management Has Decreased by $29.32 Million Its Stake; Glenview Capital Management Boosted Position in Hologic (HOLX) by $40.54 Million as Stock Declined

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 99.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 553,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,875 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 557,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 4.51 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 844,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520.71 million, up from 9.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 1.52M shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M; 14/05/2018 – hologic, inc. | myosure manual tissue removal device | K173901 | 05/08/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hologic Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Write-Down; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 19/04/2018 – HOLX CITES HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES VS THOSE TREATED W/ MINERVA; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated lmager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Moreover, Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 79,039 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 23,440 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 7,499 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.06% or 272,390 shares. Regions accumulated 98 shares or 0% of the stock. World Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 15,535 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 76 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 40,348 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 90,142 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capital Ww Invsts invested in 0.3% or 25.73M shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Co reported 36,900 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 0.03% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 60,449 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,422 shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.45 million shares to 3.91M shares, valued at $562.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.22 billion for 8.19 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73M was made by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Inr Advisory Ser Lc has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 24 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated has 189 shares. Lathrop Invest Mngmt Corporation owns 150,711 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. First Personal Serv holds 0.37% or 22,405 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 1.93% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 23,006 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Natixis holds 0.02% or 45,509 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lenox Wealth Management owns 1,484 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Payden & Rygel holds 257,000 shares. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 7,700 shares. Canal Insurance Commerce, South Carolina-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Alphamark Lc reported 186 shares. 51,520 were accumulated by Duncker Streett And Communications.