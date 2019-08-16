Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined While Advisor Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $1.02 Million; As Generac (GNRC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Cut by $4.13 Million Its Stake

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Generac (GNRC) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 80,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 417,486 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39 million, down from 498,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Generac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.92. About 350,189 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 43.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 19,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 24,464 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 43,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 10.57 million shares traded or 24.40% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quotient Technology by 307,540 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $24.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) by 6,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 894,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0% or 4,350 shares. Fil holds 0.04% or 548,000 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 408,268 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Partnership holds 12,606 shares. 18,201 are owned by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. 1.25M were reported by State Street. Natixis reported 300,178 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 154,722 are owned by Sei Investments. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd reported 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Redwood Limited Company reported 362,597 shares. Proshare Ltd reported 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Raymond James Svcs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Stanley holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 14,362 shares. Georgia-based Voya Lc has invested 0.09% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Advisors Lp holds 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 11,763 shares. Shufro Rose And owns 12,664 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp holds 2,500 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability, Florida-based fund reported 26,653 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,098 shares. Roberts Glore And Il reported 0.16% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has 18,487 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na has invested 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boston Rech & owns 63,142 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited holds 268 shares. Holderness Invs Company invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Van Eck Associate holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 150,114 shares. Sei has invested 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Qci Asset Mngmt New York stated it has 516 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Altrinsic Global Lc reported 356,541 shares stake.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,700 shares to 23,146 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc. Class A (NYSE:TSN).