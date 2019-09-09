Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined While Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Boosted by $8.61 Million Its Holding; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Upped Its Position in Cerner (CERN) by $304,323 as Share Value Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 766.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 162,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 183,692 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, up from 21,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.86M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Communications Lc holds 0.03% or 15,707 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Investment (Uk) Limited has 276,434 shares for 4.91% of their portfolio. 25,647 are owned by Amica Mutual Ins Communication. Ashfield Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.21% or 33,111 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 528,188 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 2.72% or 506,811 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com has 92,297 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pension Service reported 346,377 shares stake. Altfest L J And Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 5,637 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 5,187 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 12,182 shares. 73,201 are owned by Comerica Comml Bank. Cibc World Corporation has invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). South Dakota Inv Council has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 27,694 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 35,429 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,045 shares to 9,360 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 123,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,929 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt Inc holds 3,956 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 183,692 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited accumulated 0.36% or 761,732 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com accumulated 18,682 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd accumulated 2.33% or 90,782 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 9,766 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 0.47% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 62,712 shares. Dana Incorporated stated it has 500,399 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Arcadia Mgmt Corp Mi invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt Co invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 35,124 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards And Co. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp reported 6,084 shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.04% or 150,114 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).