Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined While Palisade Asset Management Boosted Its Stake; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holder Select Equity Group LP Trimmed Its Holding by $10.96 Billion

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 49,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 91,087 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.37B, down from 140,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $284.44. About 10,330 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 130.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,922 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, up from 6,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 573,529 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. 47,714 shares were sold by AYERS JONATHAN W, worth $9.85M. $501,875 worth of stock was bought by Kingsley Lawrence D on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $118.18M for 52.29 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 8.70 million shares to 11.08 million shares, valued at $181.47 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 573,528 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. $531,800 worth of stock was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 72,321 shares to 94,386 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,204 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

