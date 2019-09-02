Cvs Health (CVS) Position Upped by Camarda Financial Advisors Llc; Lvw Advisors Cut Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $359,658 as Stock Price Rose

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 1761.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 27,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 29,549 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 1,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 138,506 are owned by Fulton Bank Na. 40,804 were reported by Oarsman. Montag Caldwell Llc accumulated 806,122 shares. Eqis Management accumulated 40,366 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 1.66M were reported by Causeway Mgmt Lc. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,878 shares. Sands Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,704 shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation has 0.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,359 shares. Orleans Capital La holds 30,998 shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Qv Invsts stated it has 135,019 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt LP reported 38,000 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Security National Bank Of So Dak holds 2.78% or 18,792 shares in its portfolio. Penbrook Management Ltd Llc invested 5.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Steadfast Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 2.67 million shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Company holds 224,018 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 5,935 shares to 95,295 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) by 6,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $52.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 69,724 shares to 460 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 1,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Management Llc invested in 0.19% or 2,945 shares. 7,398 were accumulated by Lmr Prtnrs Llp. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 2.49 million shares. Creative Planning invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated stated it has 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Roosevelt Inv Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.12% or 17,202 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 0.1% or 1.45 million shares. 12,035 were reported by Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Waddell And Reed Financial stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited reported 13,495 shares. Btr Cap holds 97,494 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Ltd Com owns 14,721 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.25% stake. Cullen Management Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.