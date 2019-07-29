Cvs Health (CVS) Position Raised by Gofen & Glossberg Llc; Knighthead Capital Management Upped Stake in Pg&E (PCG) by $168.84 Million as Stock Rose

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,940 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 43,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.75 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.43M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.94 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Worst Appears to Be Over for CVS Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health: Buy This Undervalued Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Is Attractively Valued And Bottoming – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health: Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Pairs Prescription for CVS Stock and Merck – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc Sp Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 18,228 shares to 28,800 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 5,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,907 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Ltd.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parsec Fincl Mngmt has 301,679 shares. Altfest L J holds 0.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 863 shares. Argyle Management Inc stated it has 43,373 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Atwood Palmer owns 5,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Agf Invests has 0.38% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 620,600 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc stated it has 336,433 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Court Place Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.53% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 24,553 shares. Affinity Inv Advsrs Lc accumulated 159,169 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability has 25,915 shares. Harris Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 12.33 million shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Regentatlantic Limited Liability Com holds 0.48% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 127,875 shares. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Ser Inc has invested 3.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.76% or 259,710 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Finepoint Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.70M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 893,343 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Wilshire Inc reported 171,577 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd has 133,059 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valueact Holdg Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.00M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Empyrean Capital Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.81% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.12% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sachem Head Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 3.73% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Salem Inv Counselors Inc holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 500 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 258,544 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 9,852 shares or 0% of the stock. Jet Ltd Partnership has invested 6.36% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).