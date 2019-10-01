Cvs Health (CVS) Position Raised by Court Place Advisors Llc; Sanders Capital Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF) Upped as Share Price Rose

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 95,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 3.41 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.16M, up from 3.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 3.95M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video)

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 11,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 35,571 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 24,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $63.07. About 6.37M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 12,780 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors has 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Greatmark Investment Prns accumulated 183,905 shares. 4,386 are held by Mckinley Carter Wealth. Deprince Race Zollo Inc owns 315,962 shares. Eaton Vance holds 1.80 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Parsec Fincl Management accumulated 344,621 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Northstar Grp Incorporated reported 0.52% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Leavell Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 0.13% or 80,649 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 72,489 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Markel owns 275,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank Trust, a Iowa-based fund reported 6,836 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65 million and $254.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,264 shares to 64,661 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.