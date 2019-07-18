Cvs Health (CVS) Position Maintained by Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc; Merriman Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $3.62 Million as Stock Value Rose

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 504,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.55M, down from 535,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 4.37M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 8,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,432 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 24,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.93. About 1.32 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft & Other Tech Bigwigs to Buy Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “With Alibaba, Itâ€™s Not About You, Itâ€™s About China – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,762 shares to 168,975 shares, valued at $25.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 87,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 3.46% or 7.85 million shares. Martin Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 56,919 shares. Valmark Advisers owns 10,393 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cooperman Leon G reported 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Llc has 7.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 80,050 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 107,745 were reported by Cap Intl Ca. Orleans Capital Management Corp La invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ballentine Limited Com reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nicholas Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 38,497 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has 1.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 229,701 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shoker Invest Counsel holds 1.29% or 14,865 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price, Colorado-based fund reported 92,049 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & Communication has 1.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 862,185 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 451,620 shares. Montecito Bank & Trust And Tru stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Utd Asset Strategies Inc has 7,585 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nordea Management Ab has invested 1.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreno Evelyn V reported 109,882 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The accumulated 3.55M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Johnson Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ipg Invest Advisors has 40,910 shares. Notis has 51,040 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Inr Advisory Ltd Company reported 24 shares stake. Charles Schwab Management owns 10.82 million shares. Coho Ptnrs Ltd has invested 3.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated accumulated 0.19% or 13,830 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.23% or 44,205 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “U.S. CBD Sales to Grow an Average of 107% Annually Through 2023 – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $241.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 27,917 shares to 291,504 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.