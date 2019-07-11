Cvs Health (CVS) Position Maintained by Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Trimmed Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $36.82 Million

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 52.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 43,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,799 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, up from 82,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $57.72. About 26.65 million shares traded or 173.69% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 721,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.73 million, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $60.25. About 10.88M shares traded or 128.96% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT FILING; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 08/03/2018 – DELTA’S NORTHEAST OPERATION BACK ON TRACK FOLLOWING STORM; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. $10.73 million worth of stock was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 11, 2019 – Yahoo Finance" on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "If Everything is Going Wrong for CVS Health Stock, is That a Buy Signal? – Investorplace.com" published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "Should Debt Hold You Back From Buying CVS Stock? Weâ€™re Of Several Opinions – Investorplace.com" on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "CVS Health: Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha" published on July 01, 2019 as well as Crainscleveland.com's news article titled: "CVS, Centers for Families and Children open workforce innovation and talent center – Crain's Cleveland Business" with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 175,714 shares to 24,286 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 66,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,229 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Delta Vacations University 2019 is Open for Registration – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alaska Airlines Will Add Another Route at Paine Field – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Georgia’s Life Sciences Industry To Benefit From Agreement Between Atlanta And Amsterdam Airports – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.