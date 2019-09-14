Cvs Health (CVS) Position Maintained by Btc Capital Management Inc; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Provise Management Group Upped Its Stake

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 158.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 2,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,961 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 1,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62M shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 07/05/2018 – LOOKINGGLASS CYBER SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GOLDMAN SACHS’ THREAT INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SETS GOAL OF 50% FEMALE WORKFORCE `OVER TIME’; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Goldman US$ Liquid Reserves Plus Fund ‘AAf/S1+’; 09/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – GSO IS SAID TO BE BUYER OF GOLDMAN POSITION IN HOVNANIAN CDS; 24/05/2018 – Any systemic risk from Italy could push euro down “5 big figures” – Goldman; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: ACQUISITION FINANCE WAS NEARLY 1/2 DCM REVENUE; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Is Said to Hire UBS’s Head of LatAm Credit Trading

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 23,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 135,991 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, up from 112,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $746.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,535 shares to 2,280 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,191 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $617.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,394 shares to 120,121 shares, valued at $16.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 7,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,434 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).