Cvs Health (CVS) Position Held by Narwhal Capital Management; Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Increased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 23,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 69,286 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 45,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 2.47 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $908,000, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $137.18. About 6.40 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 44,506 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 90,714 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Monetta Financial Services holds 4.67% or 55,000 shares. Icm Asset Wa reported 203,290 shares or 18.43% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 1.14 million shares. Baillie Gifford & holds 0.75% or 5.83 million shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Com reported 82,511 shares. Moreover, Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability Company has 7.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg invested in 4.08% or 7.57M shares. Bollard Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Windward Cap Mngmt Com Ca stated it has 25,145 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Trust Com has 364,093 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Fir Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 10.08% stake. 3,900 were accumulated by Alethea Mgmt Lc. Tiemann Advsr Lc reported 4.37% stake.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 11,200 shares to 7,100 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,300 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hugh Johnson Advsrs holds 1% or 60,163 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 753,812 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 2.03M shares or 0.28% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Company has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Washington Company has 0.62% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 199,974 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 121,496 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Inverness Counsel Llc reported 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). North Management reported 12,084 shares. 123,507 are owned by Osborne Prtnrs Limited Liability Com. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company accumulated 8.32M shares. Hemenway Ltd Liability Com, New Hampshire-based fund reported 147,101 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 12.92 million shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Nomura reported 107,016 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp owns 131,511 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1.